The Portland Trail Blazers Signing Enes Kanter Is A Puzzling Decision

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers have been a playoff fixture in the Damian Lillard era, but they haven’t had much success in the postseason recently. The team was swept out of the first round each of the last two seasons, including last year as the 3-seed.

Portland appears to be a lock to make the playoffs again, and possibly host another first-round series, so the Blazers have the luxury of working around the margins to beef up their roster. Before the trade deadline, Portland acquired Rodney Hood to supplement the team’s wing rotation. Now, the Blazers have hit the buyout market and acquired former New York Knicks center Enes Kanter to round out their bigs.