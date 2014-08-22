This Epic Original Promo Will Get You Psyched For The 2014-2015 Season

Training camps don’t open for another few weeks, but it’s never too early get excited about the looming NBA season. After a wild summer that saw an influx of promising young talent, several contenders reap the benefits or fall victim to the pitfalls of free agency, and the world’s best player return to his roots, 2014-2015 promises to be among the most exciting campaigns in recent memory.

Must-follow YouTube user LenArtMovies put together the quintessential promotional video to get you excited for this season.

The regular season tips off in 66 days. We can’t wait.

