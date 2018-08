The wait is almost over. Basketball is nearly here. The 2014-2015 season is just over one week away, so it’s time to whet your NBA appetite with this epic hype video that utilizes Phantom Cam to highlight the burning intensity of the league and its superstars.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Goosebumps. Eight days.

(Video via Sam Cooper)

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.