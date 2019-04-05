Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks’ point guard depth chart took a hit last month when it was announced Malcolm Brogdon would miss significant time with a foot injury. The injury made it so Eric Bledsoe would be even more crucial than usual to the team’s success down the stretch, but unfortunately for Milwaukee, the veteran point guard got tossed in the first quarter during Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

During one Bucks possession early in the game, Bledsoe and Sixers center Joel Embiid were physical with one another in the paint. Embiid gave Bledsoe a little shove, which the guard didn’t particularly appreciate, so he shoved the big man in the back.

Embiid, irked by the push, threw the ball at Bledsoe, who responded by chucking the ball into Embiid’s torso. Both Embiid and Mike Scott chirped with Bledsoe a little, and after it was all sorted out, Bledsoe’s night was over due to a pair of technical fouls.

On the other side, Embiid and Scott received technical fouls of their own, but were able to stay in the game. It certainly added some fireworks to a game that already featured plenty of anticipation, and as always, the incident it reinforced that you shouldn’t throw basketballs at people.