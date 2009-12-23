Eric Maynor Traded To Thunder

Just when you thought things were going well for Eric Maynor in Utah, the Jazz go and trade him to Oklahoma City. The Thunder acquired the rookie point guard, along with Matt Harpring‘s expiring $6.5 million contract, in exchange for the draft rights to Peter Fehse from Germany, a 2002 second-round pick. Since Fehse will most likely never play in the NBA, and Harpring is out for the season (possibly the rest of his career) after numerous ailments and surgeries, you can see why the Jazz made the move: to save some money.
To make room for Maynor and Harpring, the Thunder released Shaun Livingston and Mike Wilks – which makes sense with Maynor’s arrival. And with Kevin Ollie and Kyle Weaver (the other backup point guards) both injured, he should come in right away and get minutes.
If you ask me, this trade is a win-win for both teams. The Jazz get some much needed cap relief in packaging Harpring’s deal with Maynor, and the Thunder get a legit backup point guard for Russell Westbrook.
While I totally understand why they let him go, I’m still holding out hope for Livingston. Hopefully he can land on a new squad this season – or at least put in some work in the D-League.
What do you think?
This shocked the heck out of me. I think its great for OKC. I think Utah may be clearing space for John Wall. Could it be?
@Lucas
John Wall or Xavier Henry.
No need to clear space for Wall or Henry. If you start Wall/Deron or Deron/Henry in the backcourt, you still need backups, e.g. Maynor, Wes Matthews, C.J. Miles. (Besides, will the Knicks be bad enough to get a Top-3 pick like that?)
Strictly a money deal for Utah and they figured they don’t really need Maynor this year since they have Ronnie Price. I’ll be glad to see Maynor get some minutes in OKC.
great move for the sonics
crap.. i mean the thunder.
Whoah! I didn’t see this one coming. That’s a good trade for OKC, adding another young and effective guy to their team.
Hope Livingston hooks up with another team… and just when I thought he’s on his way to a legit comeback.
good move by the thunder
Man I hope he gets more PT in OKC. Good move for them.
Man the thunder should be a scary team in 2-3 years if they keep the young players together, they have done a great job in building this team….
Good move for OKC. I think they can play Westbrook and Maynor together. This can work because I honestly do not think the Thunder front office is sold on Westbrook as a point guard. They say they are but he’s better at the two.
The Knicks have improved. That pick will most likely not be a top 3 pick but the Jazz will still have a chance at a good role player. They usually draft well.
@DimeMag
What ever happened to your man crush Lance Stephenson? Didn’t you annoint him the next Jesus Christ or something like that? Funny how somebody who “was ready for the NBA” last year has been hardly mentioned on this site this year. Just curious.
Dime,
I don’t know if this is true or not but based on that trade, I think the Thunder now are one of the tallest teams regardless of starters or bench players, can you guys verify this and compare with other teams who have height advantages (IE Lakers, Celtics, Magic, Mavs etc.)
Westbrook – Maynor both 6’3
Selfosha – Harden – Weaver 6’7 6’5 6’6
Green – DJ White both 6’9
Durant – Collison 6’9 and 6’10
Kristic – Ibaka 7’0 and 6’10
They still have unused players who can play effectively like Etan thomas (6’10) and possibly BJ Mullens (7’0) + Harden is good enough to bring up the ball. Eitherway they have two 7’0 players, three 6’10 players and three more 6’9 players. Not to mention their backourt is quite tall, 6’3 and 6’6 or at times 6’5 and 6’7 (If they use Harden to bring up the ball and have Selfosha at shooting guard). The Thunder are putting themselves in position to be one of the best teams in the league in the very near future. They need to work on shot selection, passing out of double teams, consistent rebounding, and better post defense. With a good coach, they will learn these things and could form a dynasty better than 1999-2002 Lakers, or 06-09 Lakers/Celtics. What do you guys think??
Holding out hope for Livingston?
Do you even watch basketball?
I’d like to see Livingston in Boston. He, Eric Montross, and Dino Radja could be a force to be reckoned with!
Harden is playing well and so is Sefolosha. Maynor will get back up minutes at best. He is not that good, Wes Mathews was killing him in practice everyday. I have seen this, still a good move for OKC. he can be a younger version of Kevin Ollie for them. Coming from a small school is hurting him, he is not used to big time comp everyday
Damn, this is definitely out of left field. Cant believe the Thunder let Livingston go. I grew up with Shaun and if he never had that injury I feel he could have been at least a top 15 pg. Feel sorry for the kid, hopefully he bounces back from this and gets another chance. As far as Utah goes, weren’t they supposed to be getting rid of Boozer to save some money? What happened to that? I think this move may bite da Jazz in the ass down the road. Maynor is gonna be a good pg in a couple years if he gets the minutes.
The Thunder get another good young player and it costs them a contract. I am also bummed to see Livingston on the street again, always held out hope he’d return to form after the promise he showed in LAC before the injury.
I wish the guy making basketball moves in OKC worked for the Sonics when this team was in Seattle. He’s no dope. Maynor has all the tools to be a legit starting point guard in the league, and there can definitely be times when him and Westbrook could play together if need be. Maynor looked very good filling in for Derron Williams at times this season.
Why does the NBA have a cap again? I feel like lots of good teams just go over it and lots of bad/mediocre teams just sell good players for cap room – which, if you think about it, is kind of like having no cap. Right?
the Jazz are trying to avoid paying the luxury tax and if they can get below it by Feb. deadlines they don’t have to pay all that money. AK or Boozer are likely to be going, maybe Miles too. The Jazz have to know they won’t hold up past the second round with what they have, they may as well dump salary and hope like hell the Knicks suck.
Too bad about Maynor leaving, OKC got a good kid with that one who will help the team win games in the playoffs someday.
Damn it’s getting really hard to not like the thunder…
Is New Yorks pick to the Jazz top 3 protected? Or do the Jazz get it no matter what?
wow i didnt c this coming. & ditto about livingston.
My first thought on this trade was wow OKC pull off another steal didn’t realise they had to cut Livingston to do it though… Gotta feel bad for the dude as it looked like he was working his way back in. He didn’t look great this season but I remember he had some good games on the back end of last season. Hopefully someone will pick him up. I think the Jazz will come to regret having to give up Maynor.
Utah receives New York’s 2010 first-round pick (unproteced) (Tom Gugliotta trade 02/19/2004) via Phoenix (Marbury trade) Phoenix receives a 2005 New York Knicks first-round pick. (01/05/2004 Marbury trade).
Honestly, if this were reversed, we’d think a league conspiracy the size of Patrick Ewing was going on. I ALMOST feel sorry for Knicks fans. Your front office blows.
The Knicks are currently 9th (?) in the East. They’re really not a bad team, so the pick won’t likely be a high one.
But this move is shocking.
Maynor will be a quality back-up in the L for years if he a) stays healthy, b) finally gets his floater to start dropping.
Sad to see him go. Thunder are full of young talent — but it usually takes more than that to win in the L. (otherwise the bucks of glenn robinson, vin baker, todd day, erick murdock etc would have been great)
Adding it all up, this clears space on the Jazz financial sheet by a cool $14 mill (Harpring’s insane $6.5 mill, Maynor’s 1st round contract, and twice how much over the cap the Jazz were).
On a player stand point Thunder win big. On the big picture standpoint — Jazz aren’t quite getting raped either as they need money to throw at Ronnie Brewer (UFA this next summer, as he did not get an extension worked out) and others.
Knicks unprotected pick looks worse every game . . . Jazz could still use it in another trade, if they had to. (Jazz currently only have 12 guys on contract now, after trading away 2 . . . league minimum is 13, so another move is going to happen in Utah)
Why is everyone talking about Maynor as a back-up? Yes he was a back-up to one of the best PGs in the game (Deron Williams), but he has the talent to be a starter.
When I look at this trade, i’d more worried that OKC will think of Westbrook as expendable. Hopefully they don’t do anything stupid trying to save money.
And if Maynor gets traded again i’d be worried about his confidence going down. Maynor could be a Chauncy Billups type player.
At the end of the day, plenty teams lose draft picks through trades etc. Knicks regardless of how we got here *ugly* are playing MUCH better and we are definitely making the playoffs this year. You can put bank on that. So if the Jazz WERE smart, they should have cashed in on that pick in a trade when we started like 1-9.
Anyways, no John Wall or Lance Stephenson for them now. :)
Somebody needs to pickup Livingston FAST. That dude can play.
I dont feel sorry for Livingston, this is what happens when you dont go to college. It would be sad if there wasnt so many other players before him who have had the same out come he did, you would think he would have learned from the Bender’s of the world.
As far as the trade goes, i cant see this being a great trade for the simple reason that Maynor can ball and Westbrook can ball, so can Harden.
To me this is kind of like playing with fire, how do you keep everybody happy while getting them there minutes, OKC is way to young they should have got a vet or a BIGMAN, there weak in the paint.
@Knicksfan84
This is why nobody likes Knicks fans, so unrealistic. lol
Lance Stepehson is under the radar because of his school choice. He should have still went to Kansas or Kentucky. His stock has really took a hit after being cut from that US team which was bull to me. He’s like a Mayo talent & will be fine in the league.
Eric Maynor will be an upgrade for the Thunder. Westbrook has a ways to go to see the court like even a Chauncey or Rondo. Harden is talented.
@Chi
Rose was beasting last night until he started thinking about being unselfish. Why isn’t Pargo playing. He’s injured. Del Negro has to go. That play where he called for a lob in the closing seconds of the game. He should have been subbed then. You could see his coaching staff looking over his shoulders like this guy doesn’t have a clue. Hilarious. 16 in the 3rd quarter was cold. You guys could use Kevin Martin from the Kings as the 2. Salmons isn’t a starter.
knicksfan84, i will bet your $100 knicks do not make the playoffs
@eyes
Well to Vinny’s credit, the alley-oop to Noah was all on Kirk. Vinny called for an ISO to Derrick at the top of the key, but Kirk switched the play on his on.
Lance Stephensen was str8 balling in that Xavier/Cincy game. He and Jordan Crawford (Lebron facial) were $h!t talking back and forth. Lance was getting buckets in nasty ways. crossover was sick. I think he’s slipping in the draft but he could be a paul peirce type steal. I think he was overhyped in HS but somehow is under-the-radar now. weird.
i think the nets will get # 1 pick but they dont need a PG
great move for Thunder, if you let Maynor play in the open court style the Thunder runs he will make everyone better, bc he is a true PG. his court vision is top notch. i think this will be good for both teams.