Eric Maynor Traded To Thunder

Just when you thought things were going well for Eric Maynor in Utah, the Jazz go and trade him to Oklahoma City. The Thunder acquired the rookie point guard, along with Matt Harpring‘s expiring $6.5 million contract, in exchange for the draft rights to Peter Fehse from Germany, a 2002 second-round pick. Since Fehse will most likely never play in the NBA, and Harpring is out for the season (possibly the rest of his career) after numerous ailments and surgeries, you can see why the Jazz made the move: to save some money.

To make room for Maynor and Harpring, the Thunder released Shaun Livingston and Mike Wilks – which makes sense with Maynor’s arrival. And with Kevin Ollie and Kyle Weaver (the other backup point guards) both injured, he should come in right away and get minutes.

If you ask me, this trade is a win-win for both teams. The Jazz get some much needed cap relief in packaging Harpring’s deal with Maynor, and the Thunder get a legit backup point guard for Russell Westbrook.

While I totally understand why they let him go, I’m still holding out hope for Livingston. Hopefully he can land on a new squad this season – or at least put in some work in the D-League.

What do you think?

