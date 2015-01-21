Ernie Johnson Asks Russell Westbrook About Execution & “Do You Like Us?”

In case you missed it, Russell Westbrook recently told the Oklahoman‘s Berry Tramel — who has been critical of Westbrook in print — “I don’t like you.” Then #WhyNot Russ spent the rest of his post-game comments over the weekend repeating the same refrain about “execution.” When Westbrook spoke with NBA TV last night after his Thunder defeated the Heat, 94-86, the estimable Ernie Johnson couldn’t help but ask…

It’s great that Westbrook and the NBA TV crew is able to laugh about it, even as Tramel licks his wounds.

Westbrook had 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win, as the Thunder push past .500 for the first time this season. They’re still three games back of the Suns for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.