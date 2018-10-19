ESPN Isn’t Concerned About LeBron And The Lakers Being On TV Late

Getty Image

We knew LeBron James’ move to Los Angeles this summer was going to have all sorts of ripple effects, the likes of which we may not fully understand for years to come. For instance, it tipped the already lopsided balance of power between the East and West more heavily in favor of the West.

But the larger implications of his relocation across the country go beyond the court. The Lakers will enjoy a lot more national TV exposure this season as a result, and with that comes much later tip-off times than when he was in Cleveland. West Coast games typically start around 10 or 10:30 ET, which has drawn some concern that fans may not stick around to watch LeBron and company.

ESPN, however, doesn’t seem the least bit concerned. They’re banking on the notion that LeBron’s star power will supersede the later start times, even pointing to social media as a better barometer for whether people are watching than the more traditional rating system.