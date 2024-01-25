ESPN Will Air Five Of Its Top Podcasts On ESPN2 Each Week

While they were initially a bit reluctant to fully dive into the podcast world, ESPN has done just that, giving many of its top personalities across sports and shows their own audio platform. Now, like they used to do with their top ESPN Radio programs, some of those shows will feature each week on ESPN2’s airwaves, as the sports media giant continues to look for ways to get more eyeballs (and ears) on their growing podcast network.

ESPN announced on Thursday that starting next week (Monday, January 29), they will air the latest episode of five different podcasts from 2-3 p.m. ET each day. The schedule for this new lineup is as follows:

Monday: First Draft with Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates

Tuesday: The Hoop Collective with Brian Windhorst and NBA Insiders

Wednesday: The Lowe Post with Zach Lowe

Thursday: The Mina Kimes Show, Featuring Lenny with Mina Kimes

Friday: The Elle Duncan Show with Elle Duncan and Gary Striewski

It’s a similar strategy to when they would simulcast their ESPN Radio shows like Mike and Mike, The SVP Show, The Herd, and others as daytime programming on ESPN2 or ESPNNews. They all record as video podcasts to go up on YouTube already, and it’s honestly a better use of the platform than running continued reruns of their morning shows or SportsCenter, while providing a wider audience a chance to become fans of those shows.