ESPN’s LeBron James Tweet Pisses Off Cavs Fans

It was a pretty joyous moment for Cavs fans after Dion Waiters hit a buzzer-beating game-winner last night in Detroit. It was their first buzzer-beater since 2010, and moved them to within 3.5 games of Atlanta for a playoff spot. So of course ESPN Stats and Info sent a tweet out about the “first career buzzer-beater of LeBron James’ former team.”

Here’s the tweet:

Dion Waiters: 1st career buzzer-beater for LeBron James' former team tonight — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 27, 2014

So, according to ESPN Stats and Info, Dion Waiters hit his first career buzzer-beater for “LeBron James’ former team.” Yikes. Cavs fans were justifiably perturbed at the diction:

Espn always got to bring up Lebron. Dion hits a great shot, espn managed to dog the cavs by calling the cavs "lebrons former team" — Larry The Lobster (@JoeySchmook) March 27, 2014

ESPN lowkey shaded Dion Waiters and the Cavs though. They're mediocre but "Lebron James' former team?" Rude. — Kris (@k11six) March 27, 2014

You can find more angry Cavs tweets at the Cleveland Plain Dealer, but this has to make the Cavs fan-base wince when they were supposed to be celebrating a last-second win.

During a season where the Cavs have under-performed while failing to reach the preseason hype for a playoff berth and aren’t even bad enough for a top pick in the stacked 2014 NBA Draft, ESPN’s tweet is just icing on the crap cake Cavs fans have been served this season.

We hope they make they playoffs despite the long odds. They deserve it.

