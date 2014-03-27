ESPN’s LeBron James Tweet Pisses Off Cavs Fans

Dion Waiters, Bennett Salvatore

Dion Waiters, Bennett Salvatore (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

It was a pretty joyous moment for Cavs fans after Dion Waiters hit a buzzer-beating game-winner last night in Detroit. It was their first buzzer-beater since 2010, and moved them to within 3.5 games of Atlanta for a playoff spot. So of course ESPN Stats and Info sent a tweet out about the “first career buzzer-beater of LeBron James’ former team.”

Here’s the tweet:

So, according to ESPN Stats and Info, Dion Waiters hit his first career buzzer-beater for “LeBron James’ former team.” Yikes. Cavs fans were justifiably perturbed at the diction:

You can find more angry Cavs tweets at the Cleveland Plain Dealer, but this has to make the Cavs fan-base wince when they were supposed to be celebrating a last-second win.

During a season where the Cavs have under-performed while failing to reach the preseason hype for a playoff berth and aren’t even bad enough for a top pick in the stacked 2014 NBA Draft, ESPN’s tweet is just icing on the crap cake Cavs fans have been served this season.

We hope they make they playoffs despite the long odds. They deserve it.

(via Cleveland Plain Dealer)

