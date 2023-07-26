ESPN Forgot To Censor A Clip Where Mikal Bridges Drops Multiple F-Bombs

On Monday of this week, a clip of Mikal Bridges on Paul George’s show, Podcast P, made the rounds as he made clear that he and the Nets are big supporters of Ben Simmons and have full belief that he’ll be a positive contributor to their team next season.

Bridges makes his point with some colorful language that should have required anyone airing the clip on television to do a little bit of censoring. However, over at NBA Today the clip somehow made it through unedited, with the F-bombs flying at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, which led to a very funny quip from Malika Andrews on the desk when they cut back to the studio as Ramona Shelburne and Marc Spears sat there a bit wide-eyed.

Things like this happen, but it is pretty funny seeing the reaction from the folks on the desk — although I’m sure the control room was far less composed trying to figure out how that happened. It’s funnier that it’s two F-bombs back to back that made it through. It’s not like it was one that snuck in there, they really let Mikal cook. I’m sure podcast clips will get scrubbed a bit more in the future, but I do like the idea of an uncensored ESPN — it’d make games more fun if they didn’t smash the mute button on the rim mics every possession.