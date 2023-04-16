The EuroLeague Women’s Final Four came to its conclusion on Sunday, starting with a bronze medal game between Beretta Famila Schio and ZVVZ USK Praha that featured one of the most outrageous endings to any basketball game you’ll see this season.

The final 30 seconds saw Marina Mabrey (who WNBA fans will know as a former Dallas Wings star, now headed to the Chicago Sky) put Famila Schio ahead by two on a scooping layup, only to be answered by a midrange jumper from Teja Oblak with five seconds to play. That was just the appetizer for one of the all-time unbelievable no-calls swinging the game in favor of Famila Schio, as, after a steal by ZVVZ USK, Valeriane Vukosavljevic got flattened by Mabrey dribbling up the floor and lost the ball, somehow resulting in a play-on, with Egle Sventoraite picking the ball up and banking in a three at the buzzer to win the game — on her first three-point attempt of the entire season

The WILDEST ending you could imagine. 🤯 Famila Schio take the #EuroLeagueWomen bronze after a bizzare finish! pic.twitter.com/O46y6yvKPb — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) April 16, 2023

Look, this has to be something. There’s no way you can have this much contact be nothing, especially with Vukosavljevic losing the ball like Sonic losing his rings after running square into Mabrey. Even calling a charge somehow would’ve been better than letting this just go, and ZVVZ USK has plenty of reason to be upset here. That said, this will delight the people who want referees to swallow their whistles in the final seconds of the game no matter the situation.