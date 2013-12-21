Evan Turner Hits Game-Winning Runner In OT To Beat The Nets

12.20.13 5 years ago

Down one point with six-seconds left on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers turned towards a player who is probably being offered in trade calls right now by GM Sam Hinkie. But Evan Turner came through in the clutch. His runner along the baseline dropped through the net as time expired in overtime for a 121-120 Sixers win over the visiting Nets.

On the possession right before Turner’s heroics, Paul Pierce â€” playing perhaps his finest game as a Net this season with 24 points (7-of-9 shooting), 10 rebounds and five assists â€” hit what would have been the go-ahead game-winner, by knocking down a three-pointer after a Deron Williams drew his man into the paint on a his drive. Williams had 17 points and 14 dimes in the loss.

But Turner’s shot didn’t leave any time left, and the Sixers got the win in a game that was back-and-forth throughout.

[Videos vÃ­a TheBrooklynGame and beyondthebuzzcom]

