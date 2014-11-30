Exclusive Hand-Printed Wu-Tang x ISlide Collaboration

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.29.14 4 years ago

ISlide and the Wu-Tang Clan have teamed up to present custom Wu-branded sandals in time for the holidays. Releasing yesterday, Black Friday, come five hand-printed slides feature official Wu Tang logos, graphics and branding.

Available exclusively at WutangClan.com, one of the slides features “A Better Tomorrow” logo and graphic, just in time for the album of the same name releasing on December 2. It’s the group’s first release in seven years.

Two other classic Wu-Tang brand graphics include the Iron Flag Camo all-over print and the WuAmerica logo over all-black slides.

ISlide’s “RPL” footbed and durable, but lightweight, EVA foam outsole combines perfectly with the Wu brand.

Purchase the slides are exclusively at WutangClan.com, and always remember to stand in what you stand for.

