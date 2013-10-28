Fanatic App Details Where To Watch Your Favorite NBA Team

We’ve all been there: stuck somewhere outside the cozy confines of home, trying desperately to find the right restaurant, bar or pub that’s showing your favorite NBA team. With the 2013-14 NBA season tipping off tomorrow, you might want to download Fanatic, which launched an Android app in August after a successful iPhone iteration. You’ll always find the perfect place to watch your favorite NBA team.

Never be in the dark again when you want to catch your favorite NBA squad, but have no idea where to go.

With over 10,000 users who have gathered at over 3,000 bars, restaurants and stadiums to watch over 8,000 games, the Fanactic app is destined to become your lifeline any time you’re traveling somewhere new. Stuck in a small town hundreds of miles away from your home city? No problem.

Click the explore tab and you’ll find fans in your area using geolocation tools. If you want to be surrounded by fellow fans, you can scan the list of games being watched and the number of fans watching each game at local venues even when you’re thousands of miles from home.

Then you can check into the app to let others know you’re rooting for your team. Those fellow fans can join you wherever you’re watching your favorite team. Maybe you’ll catch a fellow fan when they’re in town on business for the night, or visiting friends. They’ll be looking to find a taste of their home team, and you can help them.

The app launched in January this year, with the Android app coming in August. Just go to www.fanatic.co to download it from the App Store or on Google Play. You’ll never be cheering alone again. Even Bobcats fans can find a fellow, long-suffering fan to cheer beside.

