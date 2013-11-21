Fantastic Nene No-Look Pass In Wizards Win

The Wizards dominated most of their game against Cleveland tonight. Both teams have experienced some well publicized player-only meetings, but only Wiz coach Randy Wittman appears to be on the hot seat. Thankfully for him, the Wiz shot out to an 18-point halftime lead with some excellent play by Nene and survived a comeback by Cleveland in the fourth. The big Brazilian delightfully dished a no-look touch-pass.

Nene finished with 24 points on 10-for-16 from the field to go along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Beal poured in 26 more and Wall added 15 and 9.

Kyrie Irving was seemingly the only one who showed up for Cleveland, scoring 28 on 9-for-14 shooting with 6 dimes and 3 turnovers. Jarrett Jack and Anderson Varejao scored 14 each. Things do not look good in Cleveland right now, but Mike Brown‘s job is still probably safer than Wittman’s is with the Wiz; despite the win, the Wiz had struggled to a 3-and-7 start before winning tonight.

