Fantasy Basketball: The 3 Best Pickups Of The Week (2.4)

Andre Drummond (45 percent owned in Yahoo!, 60 percent in ESPN)

Every year I wind up with a fantasy crush on someone that I just have to get my hands on and after watching him develop throughout the first half of the season, Andre Drummond is definitely that player. I kept my promise on my silence about him after raving about his game earlier in the year, but I can’t hold it in any longer. He is a must-own. Drummond boasts per-36 minute averages of 13.4 points and 13.7 rebounds with 1.7 steals and 3.0 blocks. He is a monster defensively and if Detroit follows the same plan they used with Greg Monroe, he should start logging major minutes pretty soon. Even in under 25 minutes, Drummond is averaging a more than useful 10.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks over his last four games. This should be the last thing you read before going to your league page to add him. Go get him. Now!

Michael Beasley (65 percent owned in Y!, 40 percent in ESPN)

One of the NBA’s biggest hot and cold players has been excelling ever since his team switched coaches. Over his last five games, Michael Beasley is putting up 18.4 points and 5.4 rebounds with 1.2 steals, 0.8 treys and 0.4 blocks. We all know that Beasley can put the ball in the hole if given the minutes, so you have to roll with him while he’s hot. I recommend the pickup, but try to keep your expectations low, as we all know how everything can come crashing down at any point.

Tayshaun Prince (38 percent owned in Y!, 13 percent in ESPN)

Tayshaun Prince’s value probably isn’t too much higher in Memphis than it was in Detroit, but the fact that he has much better talent around him may elevate his game. In his first contest as a member of the Grizzlies, Prince put up 14 points, one rebound and three assists (with a block), which doesn’t seem like much, but his consistency and reliability are what make him a fantasy asset. He’s worth a speculative add, especially in rotisserie formats.

LAST CALLâ€¨

These guys were mentioned in last week’s edition. Go grab them if they’re still around.

Andrea Bargnani

A rare big man who knocks down above average treys. You’re not going to build your team around him anymore, but he can certainly help.

Jimmy Butler

How can you hate someone who’s loved by the league’s best coach?

Avery Bradley

Has the highest ceiling of any Celtic looking to replace Rondo’s minutes.

INJURIESâ€¨

These players will be out for an extended period of time, but if an impatient owner cuts them and you can afford to sit on an injury for a while, they are well worth the wait.

Derrick Rose (should be back in a few weeks)

Andrew Bynum (should be back around the All-Star break)

Danny Granger (should be back around the All-Star break)

Kevin Love (should be back right before the start of the fantasy playoffs)

Mo Williams (should be back after the All-Star break)

