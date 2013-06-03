Fantasy Basketball: The Biggest Risers & Fallers From The 2013 NBA Playoffs

Much like the NCAA Tournament serves as a barometer for incoming NBA Draft talent, the playoffs do the same for fantasy. Even in the postseason, player values are ever changing. Read on to see who has helped or hurt their value the most throughout this year’s NBA Playoffs.

RISERS

STEPHEN CURRY/KLAY THOMPSON, Golden State

On numerous occasions, Mark Jackson has dubbed his backcourt of Curry and Thompson “the greatest shooting backcourt of all time” and if they can build on what they did this postseason, he may not bee too far off. Combined, the up-and-coming backcourt put up 38.6 points per game with 5.6 treys on 41 percent shooting from behind the arc. The Warriors made a statement in upsetting the Nuggets and refusing to be pushed over by the Spurs. This backcourt can only get better as management jumbles the pieces around them, so look for these guys to be among the league leaders in threes for years to come.

LANCE STEPHENSON, Indiana

The talent that Stephenson possesses was never in question, but off-the-court issues always hindered him from being at his best. Now, he finds himself as one of the surprises of the 2013 postseason. Sure, he needs to work on his consistency, but when Stephenson lowers his shoulder, you better get out of the way. Many times throughout the playoffs, he has shown the aggressiveness needed to help Paul George with the scoring load and this run might just give him the confidence to take his game to the next level. While he’s not worth drafting too, too early, Stephenson could make for an excellent late-round sleeper next fall.

ROY HIBBERT, Indiana

The scoring that Hibbert dearly missed all year long has finally resurfaced, making his back-to-the-basket style a juggernaut in today’s run-and-gun NBA. After shooting an awful 45 percent from the field during the regular season, he has rebounded (10.0 of those in the playoffs too) by making almost 51 percent of his attempts. His hook shot has been literally unguardable and his defense has been stellar, averaging 2.1 blocks while thwarting away both Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James on usual easy dunks. Hibbert has been playing at an all-time high with confidence and should be an above-average starting center for fantasy teams next season.

FALLERS

J.R. SMITH, New York

Smith had a breakout fantasy campaign, averaging a career-high 18.1 points and taking home the Sixth Man of the Year award. However, in the playoffs, he reverted back to the bad J.R. Smith. Putting up nearly four points below his season average and shooting an atrocious 33.1 percent, Smith lost not only his shooting touch, but also the respect of fans when he was seen partying late into the night before games. Next season will tell if this year was a fluke or not, but he may not be back in New York.

DWYANE WADE, Miami

I’m afraid that this is the beginning of the end of Wade’s career. Against the Pacers, he has come across as absent and disengaged, but at this point of his career, it can only be attributed to injury. Flash’s reckless, high-flying style has been taking a toll on his body for years and it’s all starting to catch up with him. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Wade is still a top shooting guard option, even if he’s past his prime. Still, he should be drafted with caution.

DERRICK ROSE, Chicago

This is a rare case where falling in the rankings can actually help fantasy owners. While the casual fan is complaining about Rose’s “lack of heart” and passing on him in drafts, the smart fan will be pouncing on a first-round guard at a much lower value. We all saw how the Bulls offense struggled without their superstar, especially in the playoffs, and if they are going to be a serious threat to Miami, it’s going to be on his back. Rose averaged 21.8 points and 7.9 assists per game in the 2011-12 season and you can expect a similar output next year.

