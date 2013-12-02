Fantasy Basketball: This Week’s 6 Best Pickups (12.2)

Basketball demands we break down its players not just by stats, but by the time and place they occur. That’s not the case in NBA fantasy hoops, though, where cold calculations rule the day and the matchup. Who are the Fantasy Doctor’s choices for this week’s best pickups? Hit the jump to find out.

*** *** ***

FRESH PICKINGS

DERRICK WILLIAMS, Sacramento Kings (15 percent owned in Yahoo!, 22 percent in ESPN)

Williams was never going to produce enough to be fantasy relevant while sitting behind Kevin Love in Minnesota, so his move to the Kings puts him back on the map. Coach Mike Malone threw him right in to the fire, starting the former second overall pick at small forward in his first game with his new squad, and playing him for 32 minutes. There’s a lot of potential upside here, especially in rotisserie leagues, so if you have a roster spot for him, Williams is definitely worth the add. Who knows, he might even wind up as the most relevant D-Will in fantasy this year.

DeJUAN BLAIR, Dallas Mavericks (17 percent owned in Y!, four percent in ESPN)

With Samuel Dalembert relegated to the bench because of injury, Blair has stepped in seamlessly and is beasting on the glass. Over his last six game, he’s putting up 10.6 rebounds, and will stay relevant as long as he’s getting the extra burn. He won’t present the Mavs with the shotblocking presence that Dalembert does, so this hot streak may not last forever, but you might as well roll with Blair while he’s still producing.

LOU WILLIAMS, Atlanta Hawks (22 percent owned in Y!, 13 percent in ESPN)

Owning Williams will take a little patience, but if you can handle some DNPs early on, he’ll pay off in the long run. He hasn’t been so steady while returning from ACL surgery, but still boasts averages of 1.8 treys and 3.6 assists. At the very least, Lou Will knows how to put the ball in the hole, so by midseason you’ll have a player who averages well over a trey a game, while also helping out in the assists department.

REGGIE JACKSON, Oklahoma City Thunder (16 percent owned in Y!, 14 percent in ESPN)

After a strong preseason, Jackson played his way out of fantasy relevancy once the real games started. Now, he’s back, and quietly averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 92 percent from the line. Derek Fisher is still averaging 13 minutes a night, but that won’t last forever. Grab Jackson now while you still have the chance.

MARVIN WILLIAMS, Utah Jazz (16 percent owned in Y!, 14 percent in ESPN)

The odds that Williams stay healthy and on your roster for the rest of the season are rather slim, but for now he’s averaging 16.3 points and 2.3 treys over his last three games and deserves more ownership than he’s currently receiving. The Jazz don’t have many go-to options offensively, so as long as he’s in the lineup, Williams is going to produce. For now, he’s worth a speculative add.

DARREN COLLISON, Los Angeles Clippers (eight percent owned in Y!, one percent in ESPN)

Adding Collison is extremely near-sighted, but for those of you who own Chris Paul in deeper leagues, he’s the perfect pickup. CP3 is day-to-day with a strained hamstring, but you never know how long a hammy can linger for. Collison has put up 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games without Paul, so you might want to consider adding him if you’re looking for a point guard.

LAST CALL

These guys were mentioned in previous editions. Go grab them if they’re still around.

Jared Sullinger

Averaging a double-double since entering the starting lineup.

Kirk Hinrich

With Derrick Rose out for the season, Hinrich is that much more valuable.

Harrison Barnes

Barnes has been a machine since Iggy went down, but he won’t keep his value for long.

Glen Davis

Tobias Harris‘s return may cut into his production, but for now Davis is a solid addition.

Kosta Koufos

Rosterable until Marc Gasol comes back from injury.

Terrence Jonesâ€¨

Jones may force his way into the long-term plans for the Rockets.

Jordan Hillâ€¨

I’m not sure if he can keep this pace up all year, but for now you might as well ride the wave.

Steve Blake

Even upon Steve Nash‘s return, Blake is the point guard to own on the Lakers.

Jordan Crawfordâ€¨

Until Rajon Rondo returns, Crawford is the number one guard to own in Boston.

Lance Stephensonâ€¨â€¨

Stephenson has been the surprise of the year so far, and should be rostered in every league.

Isaiah Thomasâ€¨â€¨

Thomas continues to give the Kings no choice but to split the point guard minutes between him and Greivis Vasquez.

Andrea Bargnaniâ€¨â€¨

Bargnani is in for tons of run until Tyson Chandler returns from a broken leg.

John Hensonâ€¨â€¨

His rebounding numbers have fallen off a bit, but his shotblocking keeps him fantasy relevant until Larry Sanders returns.

INJURIES

Waiting on injured players is tough, especially once the zeros start piling up. However, this is the time of year to do it. If you start slipping too much in the standings, you can go ahead and drop these guys, but for now, they’re worth the stash. This list is limited to guys with long-term injuries, so be sure to keep your eye out for players that are day-to-day too.

Kobe Bryant (practicing)â€¨â€¨

Rajon Rondo (no timetable for a return yet)â€¨â€¨

Tyson Chandler (out for 2-4 more weeks)â€¨â€¨

Larry Sanders (out at least 3 more weeks)â€¨

Marc Gasol (out for 5-7 weeks)â€¨

Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely)

Who are you picking up this week?

Follow Kevin on Twitter at @DimeFantasyDoc.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.