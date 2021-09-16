Getty Image
DimeMag

Consensus Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection Tight End Rankings

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The tight end position has become increasingly important in recent years as the pass-happy NFL has forced defenses to put more smaller defenders on the field to deal with all of the speed, leaving an opportunity for big-bodied pass catchers to feast against defensive backs.

Still, it takes a special type of tight end to be a dominant force, which is why only a select few are capable of filling up the stat sheet week in and week out. For fantasy players, knowing the matchups and knowing the projections is key if you don’t have a Travis Kelce or Darren Waller type, because for many tight ends, being able to exploit a soft middle of the defense is often the key to a big week.

Here, we’ve rounded up a ranking of the top 20 tight ends for Week 2 in the NFL based on the average of five sites standard league rankings (ESPN, NFL, CBS, FantasyPros, FFToday).

CONSENSUS WEEK 2 PROJECTION TIGHT END RANKINGS

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Darren Waller
  3. George Kittle
  4. TJ Hockenson
  5. Mark Andrews
  6. Rob Gronkowski
  7. Noah Fant
  8. Logan Thomas
  9. Robert Tonyan
  10. Tyler Higbee
  11. Dallas Goedert
  12. Jared Cook
  13. Jonnu Smith
  14. Kyle Pitts
  15. Austin Hooper
  16. Mike Gesicki
  17. Cole Kmet
  18. Hunter Henry
  19. Anthony Firkser
  20. Gerald Everett
Listen To This
Kacey Musgraves’ Divorce Album ‘Star-Crossed’ Sounds Like Another Classic
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×