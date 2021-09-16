Consensus Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection Tight End Rankings

The tight end position has become increasingly important in recent years as the pass-happy NFL has forced defenses to put more smaller defenders on the field to deal with all of the speed, leaving an opportunity for big-bodied pass catchers to feast against defensive backs.

Still, it takes a special type of tight end to be a dominant force, which is why only a select few are capable of filling up the stat sheet week in and week out. For fantasy players, knowing the matchups and knowing the projections is key if you don’t have a Travis Kelce or Darren Waller type, because for many tight ends, being able to exploit a soft middle of the defense is often the key to a big week.

Here, we’ve rounded up a ranking of the top 20 tight ends for Week 2 in the NFL based on the average of five sites standard league rankings (ESPN, NFL, CBS, FantasyPros, FFToday).

CONSENSUS WEEK 2 PROJECTION TIGHT END RANKINGS