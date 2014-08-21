Faried Finishes Off-Glass Alley-Oop From Harden In Team USA Exhibition

Apparently normal alley-oops are just too easy for Kenneth Faried and James Harden. Early in Team USA’s 105-62 drubbing of the Dominican Republic at Madison Square Garden tonight, the two paired up for an off-glass lob that set the tone for a game full of highlights.

Definitely intentional.

The more likely scenario, of course, is that the two miscommunicated and Faried mistimed his jump. But it’s more fun to think this awesome alley-oop was deliberate.

What do you think?

