Our Favorite NBA Media Day Moments On Twitter & Instagram

Today is the holy grail for goofy photos, quips and quotes as the media descends on NBA training camps for an officially sanctioned opportunity to bombard players, coaches and executives with barrage of questions about their summers. In an offseason where most players are traveling, training or just staying out of the spotlight, the NBA’s media day signifies the traditional start to the season. Obviously, we want to share some of the highs and lows on this most cherished of days.

With an emphasis on social media sites like Instagram, Twitter and others, there’s a lot to digest. Randomness is key and jokes have been rushing across our dashboard all day. So we thought it best to just give you some of our favorites on this most of holy of NBA beginnings. With photos and videos coming in from all over as 29 teams (the Lakers already did their media day, of course), here are some of the one’s that jumped out at us as we jittered with anticipation with training camp beckoning.

Let The Games Begin!!!! It's showtime now. — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) September 30, 2013

One quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about Kawhi Leonard, by way of the San Antonio Express-News‘ Sean McDonald, summed up all our feelings about the Spurs’ rising star.

Pop on Leonard: “Kawhi is the new Parker-Ginobili-Duncan kind of guy. He’s going to take over as the star of the show as time goes on." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) September 30, 2013

But the Express-News‘ Bob McCarney were killing it today simply be recounting Kawhi quotes. They were like if Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance were personified as an NBA player:

Most Spurs spoke today about their varying degrees of angst after Finals, but not Kawhi: "Didn’t think about it too much. We lost." — Dan McCarney (@danmccarneysaen) September 30, 2013

More classic Kawhi: He's never heard of Breaking Bad. — Dan McCarney (@danmccarneysaen) September 30, 2013

And the most Kawhi exchange ever. Q: Do anything fun this summer? A: No — Dan McCarney (@danmccarneysaen) September 30, 2013

More Kawhi, on how he played in Finals: I wasn't surprised at all. — Dan McCarney (@danmccarneysaen) September 30, 2013

I feel like Kawhi has the makings of a Zen master, without having any clue what Zen is. — Dan McCarney (@danmccarneysaen) September 30, 2013

I try to imagine what Kawhi's conversational skills might be like on a first date, and I just can't. — Dan McCarney (@danmccarneysaen) September 30, 2013

Jeff MacDonald relayed another Popovich quote on French point guard Tony Parker, who just won his first FIBA Euorobasket gold medal. After playing an entire regular season with the Spurs, and every playoff game up until that heartbreaking game 6 and 7 in Miami, Parker still can’t expect to just lollygag into training camp this week.

After grueling Euros, expect Parker to ease into camp? Pop: “What’s he make, like $200 million a year? He’s going to play his ass off." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) September 30, 2013

We have no idea what Goran Dragic is dressed to represent, but it’s a good representation of media day, as Paul Coro of the Arizona Republic notes.

The sort of thing that @Goran_Dragic gets talked into doing on #Suns media day. pic.twitter.com/NzyvH0vLZ9 — Paul Coro (@paulcoro) September 30, 2013

Dallasbasketball.com writer Michael Duget had some breaking news on Dirk Nowitzki:

Dirk breaking news: "I don't have boobs." — Michael Dugat (@mdug) September 30, 2013

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio is back too, exceeding the heartthrob quota for media day…

Looks like Rubio added 10 lbs of ADORABLE. pic.twitter.com/fN24kobDxa — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) September 30, 2013

Eight-foot rim. RT @steventurous RubioBomb: He dunked this summer. — Farmer Jones (@thefarmerjones) September 30, 2013

Rubio’s teammate Corey Brewer came over from the Nuggets in the offseason. When asked about the last time he was in Minnesota under then-coach Kurt Rambis, Brewer was less-than-diplomatic.

"We ran the triangle. I don't know what that was about." – Corey Brewer on his previous time with the Wolves. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) September 30, 2013

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan rocked the new “Back in Blue” Clippers alternates with sleeves (people are

