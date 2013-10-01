Our Favorite NBA Media Day Moments On Twitter & Instagram

Today is the holy grail for goofy photos, quips and quotes as the media descends on NBA training camps for an officially sanctioned opportunity to bombard players, coaches and executives with barrage of questions about their summers. In an offseason where most players are traveling, training or just staying out of the spotlight, the NBA’s media day signifies the traditional start to the season. Obviously, we want to share some of the highs and lows on this most cherished of days.

With an emphasis on social media sites like Instagram, Twitter and others, there’s a lot to digest. Randomness is key and jokes have been rushing across our dashboard all day. So we thought it best to just give you some of our favorites on this most of holy of NBA beginnings. With photos and videos coming in from all over as 29 teams (the Lakers already did their media day, of course), here are some of the one’s that jumped out at us as we jittered with anticipation with training camp beckoning.

*** *** ***

One quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about Kawhi Leonard, by way of the San Antonio Express-News‘ Sean McDonald, summed up all our feelings about the Spurs’ rising star.

But the Express-News‘ Bob McCarney were killing it today simply be recounting Kawhi quotes. They were like if Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance were personified as an NBA player:

Jeff MacDonald relayed another Popovich quote on French point guard Tony Parker, who just won his first FIBA Euorobasket gold medal. After playing an entire regular season with the Spurs, and every playoff game up until that heartbreaking game 6 and 7 in Miami, Parker still can’t expect to just lollygag into training camp this week.

We have no idea what Goran Dragic is dressed to represent, but it’s a good representation of media day, as Paul Coro of the Arizona Republic notes.

Dallasbasketball.com writer Michael Duget had some breaking news on Dirk Nowitzki:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio is back too, exceeding the heartthrob quota for media day…

Also !!!

Rubio’s teammate Corey Brewer came over from the Nuggets in the offseason. When asked about the last time he was in Minnesota under then-coach Kurt Rambis, Brewer was less-than-diplomatic.

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan rocked the new “Back in Blue” Clippers alternates with sleeves (people are

