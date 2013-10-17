Closer Look: FILA Unveils Official Look At Upcoming “Double G’s Pack”

Recently, FILA gave us our first look at the upcoming “Breds Pack.” Now on the heels of that announcement, we’re getting a closer glimpse of the “Double G’s Pack.” This will actually be dropping on the same day — October 24 — as the “Breds Pack” and it’ll feature three legendary sneakers in the traditional Italian colors of red, white and green.

FILA has been synonymous with Italian luxury sportswear for over 100 years, and this color combination has been used on many Italian sportswear brands. The three shoes in this pack — the 96, the Spaghetti and the Original Fitness — come with an updated interpretation of that theme.

The “Double G’s Pack” will be dropping at FILA.com and select retailers. You can find out more details here and can check out images below.

