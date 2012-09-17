First Listen: Stephen Jackson Drops His Newest Rap Songs

09.17.12 6 years ago

Although I think we’d all love to hear Gregg Popovich‘s impressions from Stephen Jackson‘s latest track, “Wrist On Froze,” I don’t think we’re going to get it (he’s admittedly not a fan of Jackson’s musical stylings). In the likely absence of a review from the Spurs’ coach, I’ll put it to you to rate small forward/artist known as Stak5’s flow after he delivered not only “Froze” but also a seven-track cut this weekend.

“Wrist on Froze” is the debut track of Stak5’s “Jack of all Trades” album that’s dropping Sept. 25. If you want to get straight to Jackson’s verse, it hits at about the 3-minute mark.

If that was the teaser going into the weekend, a new batch of tracks dropped later in the form of the seven-track tape that features 2Win and StainlessMarcus, along with Jackson.

What do you think?

