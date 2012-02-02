First Look: 2012 NBA All-Star Uniforms

It seems crazy to think about barely one month into the season, but we’re not that far off from All-Star Weekend. I tried to predict who I think will and won’t make the All-Star Game , but one thing we don’t need to speculate on anymore is the uniforms. The game is in Orland on Sunday, February 26 and with the All-Star starters being announced tonight in a one hour special on TNT, adidas dropped the first look at what the best players in the world will be rocking that day.

The 2012 NBA All-Star uniforms were designed by adidas and inspired by the 20th anniversary of the memorable 1992 NBA All-Star game which was also held in Orlando. Inspired by the Sunshine State and the fun atmosphere of NBA All-Star weekend, adidas NBA All-Star basketball shoes feature bright orange coloring to pay homage to Orlando’s Orange County and the state’s famous oranges.

“NBA All-Star is an exciting event that combines sports, style and entertainment unlike any other in the world,” said Lawrence Norman, adidas Vice President, Global Basketball. “NBA All-Star is the premier event to showcase adidas’ court-to-street heritage on basketball’s biggest stage and bring it to fans around the world. We’ll also leverage the league’s best big man Dwight Howard throughout the weekend at events, appearances and on the adidas Basketball Facebook page to bring the excitement to fans in Orlando and our global online community.”

There will also be warm-ups with stretch denim pants and a lightweight windbreaker style, as well as full-zip jackets with tonal grey coloring with East (Blue) and West (Red) accents for a dope look for an off-court feel. The jackets will have elbow patches and laser perforated color contrast while the pants feature mock denim stitching and pockets.

Replica NBA All-Star jerseys are available at retail with a full range of NBA All-Star apparel from adidas including men’s and women’s tee shirts, track jackets and headwear. Available at the NBA Store at Jam Session, Orlando Magic Team Shop at Amway Center, the adidas Store at Orlando Crossing and NBAStore.com.

