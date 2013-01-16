First Look: ADIDAS AND THE NBA UNVEIL 2013 NBA ALL-STAR UNIFORMS

This morning adidas officially unveiled the uniforms and apparel for the 62nd NBA All-Star Game to be held this February in Houston.

The uniforms are full of design notes and inspiration drawn the host city, including Houston’s rich aeronautical history. The uniforms’ impact camo pattern is meant to evoke aircraft with the silhouette of a basketball net.

The uniforms feature specially-engineered mesh to provide maximum mobility and breathability. The West (red) and East (royal blue) uniforms also feature the adidas iconic three-stripe design flanking the side of both the jersey and shorts. The uniform lettering and numbers are inspired by the stenciled style on jet planes.

Players will take to the court in black-and-white aviator-style NBA All-Star warm-ups featuring metal zippers made with a similar anodized finish that is used on airplanes. Each player’s jacket will be customized to represent individual career accomplishments such as NBA All-Star Game appearances and All-Star MVP awards, NBA titles, in addition to season awards including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Scoring Championships.

What do you think of the uniforms?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook