First Look: New Nike KD VI Colorways

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
09.17.13 5 years ago

Since releasing earlier this summer, Kevin Durant’s Nike KD VI has been hitting with some super sick colorways. There was the original, which stood out on any court. There was also the “Meteorology” and there was also the color-shifting NikeiD option. Now on the heels of the “Bamboo,” Nike has released a sneak peak at five upcoming KD VI colorways.

The five colorways are as follows:

KD VI Texas: Launching Oct. 10, this shoe includes a burnt orange, black and mint color palette.

KD VI Peanut Butter & Jelly: Launching Oct. 19, this one is paying homage to his Aunt Pearl, who always dropped off sandwiches to KD while he worked out.

KD VI Away: Launching Oct. 31, this sneaker, with a black, orange and blue color combination, will be showcased by Durant during OKC away games.

KD VI Maryland Blue Crab: Launching on Nov. 29, this one represents the blue crab, famous throughout the state.

KD VI Precision Timing: Launching Dec. 7, this metallic palette is symbolizing the precision craftsmanship found in a wristwatch.

These new KD VI colorways will be available globally in limited quantities at Nike.com and select retailers so stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.

Which one looks the best?

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kevin Durant
TAGSKD VIKEVIN DURANTNIKENike BasketballNike KD VIStyle - Kicks and Gear

