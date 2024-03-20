The 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament gets underway across the country this week. There is a four-game appetizer in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday before the main event, complete with madness, begins in earnest on Thursday afternoon. Casual observers and die-hard fans will dive in at the same time, following their brackets and the general excitement in the event.

Still, there is another defined angle for evaluation over the next few weeks, and it comes through the lens of the 2024 NBA Draft. The consensus is that the 2024 class is not terribly inspiring in comparison to previous groups, especially when it comes to college prospects, but some players always leap up the board in March and there are plenty of prospects to monitor. We’re going to let you know which players you need to watch as the Tournament begins, and here, we look at the top prospects in the West Region.

1. Ja’Kobe Walter, forward, Baylor

2. Yves Missi, center, Baylor

3. DaRon Holmes, center, Dayton

4. Pelle Larsson, forward, Arizona

5. PJ Hall, center, Clemson

Only two consensus first round picks will suit up in the West, and they are on the same team. Walter is widely projected as a potential lottery pick, and the 6’5 wing could make a leap if Baylor makes a run as he plays well. Missi is a hyper-athletic seven-footer that checks a ton of NBA boxes. He probably won’t be an incredibly high-usage offensive player at the next level, but Missi can finish at the rim and he has tremendous defensive tools.

Holmes is a personal favorite, and he has been one of the best college players in the country this year. Of course, that does guarantee anything at the next level, and Holmes might be a second round pick. Still, he is incredibly productive, and Holmes is a versatile offensive player who has come a long way as a shooter.

Larsson and Hall are closer to potential Two-Way players as rookies in my view, but as noted above, not every region has five clear standouts. Hall has an impressive skill set that keys a strong Clemson team. Arizona also has a couple of additional prospects in KJ Lewis and Keshad Johnson that are very much in the mix at a similar level.