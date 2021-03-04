Five Players We Would’ve Loved To See In An NBA All-Star Game

There are a lot of players over the years who could reasonably qualify as All-Star snubs, who for one reason or another never made the cut. After all, there’s only so many roster spots available each year. Mike Conley, for instance, once again became a casualty of that reality this season, despite playing some of the best basketball of his career on the league-leading Jazz.

But that’s not what this list is about. Instead of litigating the merits of all those so-called snubs, we’re going to spotlight the players we would’ve most liked to see in an All-Star Game setting, purely for the entertainment value they brought to the game with their swagger and their showmanship.

There’s some overlap, to be sure. Some of these guys had a legitimate All-Star case at one point or another. Others, well, not so much. The irony is that the latter comprise some of the more exciting what-if scenarios.

Jamal Crawford

JCrossover has the dubious distinction of boasting the most career points by a player who never made an All-Star team. Crawford has also hinted that he has multiple never-before-seen moves he’s been saving for just such a setting. Alas, we’ll go to our graves wondering what he had left up his sleeve.

Fortunately for us, Crawford approached every contest like it was an All-Star game, bringing a joy and free-wheeling energy to the court that always ratcheted up the entertainment factor. Case in point: his legendary “Shake-n-Bake” move is one of the filthiest things we’ve ever seen attempted in the flow of an actual game. Just ask Kirk Hinrich.

It’s just one of many tools in an arsenal that has been stealing souls for the better part of two decades, and even if he never got the chance to put the whole repertoire on display at All-Star Weekend, his career highlight reel is a nice consolation prize.

Jason Williams

God put Jason Williams on this Earth to play in an All-Star game. The fact that we never got to see him in action at the NBA’s annual event is a travesty. We did, however, get a brief glimpse of White Chocolate’s otherworldly magic during the Rookie Challenge game in 2000, when he pulled off an elbow-pass to Raef LaFrenz that we’re still marveling at to this day.

Still, that barely scratches the surface of what J-Will was capable of. His combination of ball-fakes, no-look passes, and crossover moves would’ve broken social media if he played in this era, and an All-Star game would’ve offered him exactly the setting he deserved to open up his whole bag of tricks.

Rafer “Skip to My Lou” Alston

Skip to My Lou was one of the few streetball legends to successfully make the transition into mainstream basketball. He even managed to carve out a nice little NBA career that spanned multiple teams and included a Finals appearance with the Orlando Magic in 2009.