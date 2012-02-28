Foot Locker Offers VIPs the Chance to Stay Cool During the “Hottest Month Ever”

With exclusive offers, early access to products, and other great opportunities steadily coming your way, it was already great to be amember. But now Foot Locker has sweetened the deal with their

Between February 27th and March 5th, 32 lucky winners will receive one of the new release sneakers (see them all after the jump), but only Foot Locker VIP members are eligible to enter.

You have nothing to gain by hiding the love you feel for your kicks â€” VIP members spending $300 per year are upgraded to Platinum status, which means complimentary reward cards with selected purchases, exclusive online offers, and even a birthday discount.

You can join and enter today, just in time for the hottest temps on record. Click HERE for more.

Check out the kicks offered in the Hottest Month Ever contest: