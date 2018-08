Today Foot Locker, in conjunction with Under Armour, unveiled the new Micro G Gridiron Trainer. Arian Foster and Julio Jones look pretty good in them as they star in the new commercial.

The Micro G Gridiron Trainer is available at your local Foot Locker or Footlocker.com.

