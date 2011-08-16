Forget Kobe, Cherokee Parks Has Signed In France

It appears the NBA lockout has sparked interest in all sorts of American basketball players overseas. Why break the bank on a guy like Kobe or Durant, when you can sign a former NCAA champion like Duke alumnus Cherokee Parks. Well, according to the French basketball weekly BasketNews, that’s exactly what French basketball club Aubenas ArdÃ¨che was thinking when they signed the 12th overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft.

In case you forgot, Parks retired from the NBA in 2004 after 472 games and nine seasons with stints in Dallas, Minnesota, Vancouver, Washington, Los Angeles, San Antonio, and Golden State. According to Basketball-Reference.com, he made a little over $11 million for his career. But at 38 years old, it’s reported that Parks is excited about his new adventure and returned to the gym to get in shape. The question is, will the Fun Police follow in his footsteps? Time will only tell.

Here’s his one highlight from YouTube:

Source: Lost Letterman

