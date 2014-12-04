Freudian Slip? Chris Paul Gets Tongue Tied While Discussing Win Over Magic

The Los Angeles Clippers have won six consecutive games after easily dispatching of the Orlando Magic last night. Means of the team’s latest victory? If you’re to believe the theories of Freud, Chris Paul inadvertently revealed the surprising justification of Los Angeles’ success against Orlando in an amusing post-game interview alongside Blake Griffin.

Paul’s mistake isn’t so funny. Stuff like that happens all the time.

What makes this gaffe notable is Griffin’s response. That’s the expression and timing of a real comedian, and Paul adds to the hilarity by immediately anticipating his teammate’s response. Fun.

Remember when Los Angeles was just 5-4 after a double-digit loss to the short-handed Bulls? After eight wins and a single defeat later, it seems they barely do, either.

