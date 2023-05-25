Gabe Vincent Will Miss Game 5 Of Heat-Celtics With An Ankle Injury

If the Miami Heat are going to go into Boston and take down the Celtics to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, it will have to come without one member of the team’s starting lineup. The team announced on Thursday morning that Gabe Vincent, who has turned himself into a crucial piece of the puzzle in Miami, has been ruled out for Game 5 due to an ankle sprain he suffered in the last game.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight's Game 5 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 25, 2023

Vincent was able to play through the injury, which occurred when he attempted a three, got it blocked, went up to try and corral the ball, and rolled his ankle while coming down.

Gabe Vincent turns his ankle on this awkward landing 😬 Vincent headed back to the locker room at the next timeout.pic.twitter.com/c4Zofuga4T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

There’s no word on how long Vincent will end up missing. Depending on the result on Thursday night, Miami’s next game will either take place on Saturday, which would be a Game 6 against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, or Thursday, June 1, which would be Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Vincent has been a thorn in Boston’s side during the conference finals, as the former undrafted free agent is averaging 17.5 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three in 34.8 minutes per game. The Heat have been hammered by injuries in the backcourt this postseason, as both Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are watching from the sideline.