Gary Payton On John Stockton Over Michael Jordan & Why He’ll Never Let OKC Retire His Number

Payton was his usual bombastic best, but he acknowledged a couple interesting points during the Q&A before showing his undying love for the Seattle area in a time when they need it.
But the big story is what Payton said about John Stockton, and how he felt Stockton was a harder matchup than even, gulp, Michael Jordan. The reasoning behind Payton’s choice of Stockton over MJ tells you a lot about what made The Glove so great.
After explaining why the Spurs’ lanky scorer, Gervin, was his childhood idol growing up, GP explains why he chose another Hall-of-Famer, Stockton, as his second presenter:
“John Stockton is because I liked him when I was playing basketball. Everyone said he was dirty. He wasn’t as athletic as us. But he was smarter than us. We knew what he was going to do. We knew he was going to set [tough] picks. We had all the videos on Utah. We were so dumb. We would get caught up with the picks and get mad at him. He would shoot eight times and make nine. Shoot eight free throws and make seven. He’d have 15 assists and four steals. A complete game. That’s just the way he was and I idolized him. I just imitated him while going about my business, talking trash and getting it done. After the game you would look at my stats and it would be right there.”
But when Spears asked Payton if Stockton ever talked any trash, Payton explained the impetus behind his respect for the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals:
“Never. That is the reason I really respected him because you never could get in his head. He’s the hardest person I ever had to guard. I tried to talk to him, try to do something and he’d just look at me, set a pick and cause me [to get mad and] get a tech. And then all of the sudden it was over. There was much respect to him doing that to me. It taught me a lot.”
Before you ponder Payton’s uncharacteristic humility, keep in mind that he still thought he was a superior player.
Spears: Even so, you once said you were better than Stockton?
Payton: “I was. I really think I was better as an athlete and in everything all-around. But he was just a smarter basketball player than us. He just got it done. I do think I was a better basketball player. I can do more things skills-wise. He just showed he knew how to play the game and that was the biggest difference.”
Keep reading to find out why GP thought the tough Utah point guard icon was harder for him to handle than even Michael Jordan.
Nice write up on GP.
The Glove was an unbelievable competitor. One of the highlights of my sports watching life has been owning Sonics season tickets for the 2000-2001 season and seeing Gary Payton carry a team that had no chance at doing anything on an improbable journey to the playoffs.
I always felt like Payton was the only player I’ve ever seen that combined the smarts and competitiveness of Jordan. He just didn’t quite have the athletic ability, which very few players could say anyway. Payton was overlooked for MVP during the 99/00-02/03 stretch. That 99/00 year was one of the best PG seasons I’ve ever seen, though. At his peak, he was undoubtedly better than Stockton.
He was the best defensive PG ever, and I don’t think it’s that close. Looking forward to his speech.
As good as Gary was, he wasn’t better than John. Him having the physical advantage, as well as youth yet still wasn’t able to take him down speaks for itself. John was still good enough to be a reserve on the ASG even after microfracture surgery. As for Jordan, Payton omitted him out of pride. The Sonics weren’t going to win that series and it might’ve gone 7 games if GP guarded from the start. Ultimately, nobody could stop a prime Jordan. All talking shit would do is make your defeat more humbling. Even if you did win that battle, he’d come after you with even more wrath.
Yes, thank you once again Dime. Nice article and a great trip down memory lane and the fact he is still loyal to my Sonics, just gave me yet another reason to respect what he did for the team and the league.
Who is that in the drawing with Shawn Kemp? Looks like Fab 5 Freddy.