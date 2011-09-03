Gasol Family Fury

He might be saying he has nothing to prove, but someone is definitely playing like he’s a little pissed off he went so Bambi on us last spring. Pau Gasol had his third straight big game yesterday, dropping 21 points in an easy 17-point win for Spain over Britain. His little brother chipped in 18 and 11. If the elder Gasol keeps balling like this well into the season then perhaps Ron Artest is on the money when he says the Lakers will win the title. Actually, if both brothers keep this up, we could be looking at a very interesting Memphis/L.A. playoff series should they meet at some point. The problem with that World Peace prediction is we need to remember the first half of last season. Despite the weak way he finished, Gasol was a flat-out monster during the first few months of the season before wearing down. If he’s playing so great right now, could it happen again? The real beast of the day was Andrea Bargnani going off for 36 points in Italy’s 71-62 win over Latvia in what was probably the best game of his life, rebounding from what was a tough shooting night (3-14) against Dirk and Germany … Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting DeJuan Blair has signed a deal with Russia’s Krasnye Krylya Samara that includes an opt-out. Legitimate questions will follow this. Why would a man with no ACLs willingly risk his NBA career? You can look at it that way or say he may only have a limited pro shelf life, so he better make the loot when he can … If you want to someday intern with us, you need to learn these words. The definitive Dime flossary … We posted a piece yesterday asking who the better player was: Stockton or Isiah? and saw the final tally somewhat even. For us, it’s Isiah all day. He competed just as hard, was an infinitively better scorer, was just as good defensively and perhaps the biggest mark of all, he won and did it as his team’s best player. Thomas was one of the most ruthless competitors of all-time, and it’s a shame how he’s constantly overlooked in the game’s history. You can blame part of that on Michael Jordan. If those two didn’t hate each other, there’s probably an 85% chance that Isiah Thomas would’ve been on the Dream Team. At the time, NO ONE thought Stockton was a better player. But Isiah was his own worst enemy, and when so much of your legacy revolves around what others say and think about you, that hurts in the long run. All in all, Thomas was just better. While Stockton was a very good-to-excellent player throughout his career, Thomas was the truth all the time … Rasho Nesterovic is retiring. We could’ve sworn he retired a few years ago. Instead, he had just gone home to play ball and we barely ever heard from him again. As it is, he had a better-than-average NBA career. Who remembers back when he was supposed to be the answer for Minnesota next to KG? … How crazy has the reaction been for our newest cover boy, Aquille Carr? It’s popping off right about now. Even the Crime Stopper can’t believe it, telling ESPN that now there’s no turning back. Dwight Howard, O.J. Mayo, Tyreke Evans and Lance Stephenson are his measuring sticks… the only high schoolers we’ve ever put on the cover solo … We’re out like Rasho.
Isiah’s a case in point when it comes to the old saying: “Sports/competition don’t build character, it reveals it.” If a guy’s an asshole when it comes to sports, then he’s an asshole in other areas of his life too. After all, we’re talking about a man who tried to use his own daughter to save face when he overdosed on pills, sabotaged organizations multiple times, and turned on teammates and friends. I’ll give his due as a player but I’d take Stockton over him. Isiah had more HOF caliber teammates (4-5) to John’s one (Karl Malone) and he didn’t have a restrictive coach like Jerry Sloan. John’s scoring would’ve equaled or surpassed Isiah’s had he played in a more open system. The Jordan Freezeout was one of the biggest bitch moves in sports history. That’s shit you see bum assed dudes, especially rusty old fucks & shorties, pull at parks, YMCAs, and rec leagues. It’s even gayer when you see grown men pulling that shit at a glorified exhibition game.
It’s ridiculous to say Isiah had better teammates because Stockton played 18 years with Karl Malone, the player No. 2 on the career scoring list and a top 20 player of all time. If Isiah had Malone in his prime, the Pistons would have won more than 2 titles.
The best player Isiah played with was Joe Dumars, who made only one all-nba second team throughout his entire career.
Isiah dramatically raised his game come playoff time and shone in the big moments, unlike Stockton, whose production did not increase at all come spring.
If I were to pick a player between the two to build a contender around, I’d take Isiah without hesitation.
Isiah was a dominant player, one that could take over a game any time he wanted. You couldn’t say the same about Stockton.
John Stockton had Bryon Russell, Jeff Hornacek, Greg Ostertag, and Karl Malone in the starting lineup during its run to the championship that fell short.
Isiah Thomas had Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer, Adrian Dantley, and John Salley in 1989.
(How about Dime simulating a game with those lineups?)
They both had legendary coaches but the Pistons bench was far more superior to the Jazz just like the starting unit that Thomas had.
Lastly, Thomas went up against a Larry Bird and Magic Johnson that had injury issues at that time while Michael Jordan was not yet in his prime and was lacking the complimentary players he had in the Bulls championship runs.
MJ ruined a lot of championships for people. Jazz would have won two rings if it wasn’t for Mike. Mike was on veteran kill mode in 97,98. Pistons were able to deal with Mike ten years prior. Mike was still making adjustments (strength, better D, fade away so John Salley couldn’t knock him on his ass, etc.) , so Zeek snatched two rings before Mike put it all together. If the Pistons played the 97, 98 Bulls it would have been a wrap for Zeek.
Gasol betta bring that euro pimp juice back to LA.
I take Stockton.
From a point guard, I’d rather have the best passer and defender, and if he’s going to score, I want it to be efficiently.
Let’s take a look…yup, still has the most assists of all time…still has the most steals of all time…yup, more efficient (by far) than the comp…yup, John Stockton.
Isiah took down an aging Lakers squad and the Blazers, while Stockton lost to the best team of all time. The Lakers and Blazers were definitely no slouches, but the Bulls were better opponents.
And you can talk conspiracy all you want, but a team full of winners would rather have run with Stockton than Thomas. Take that with you.
Isiah Thomas had Joe Dumars, who was the real MVP of the team, and Dennis Rodman, Mark Aguirre, Bill Laimbeer, Adrian Dantley, Vinnie Johnson, and Rick Mahorn. Four of those names are HOF level players. John Stockton only had Karl Malone as a HOF peer. Isiah had more help than John.
“the best game fo his life” ? Andrea Bargnani? this guy has always been able to score…why are u guys tripping? he’s done better, many times lol. He also grabbed 7 rebounds , which isnt all that much, nor much more impressive than his average…
Great game, by a talented offensive weapon. But lets play the cards like they are lol
and yeah, as i’ve said, Gimme John anyday.
