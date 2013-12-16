Gators Guard Reveals Florida’s Player Exclusive Nike LeBron 11s

12.16.13 5 years ago

Earlier today, Florida Gators guard Eli Carter posted an Instagram picture of his squad’s custom player exclusives from Nike and LeBron James. These home and away LeBron 11s feature some radical designs that play well off of Florida’s blue, orange and white colorway. These will probably never release to the public, which is a shame because I’d love to get my hands on the blue-based joints.

