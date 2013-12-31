Gerald Green Shows Off His Quick Hops With The Two-Handed Jam

#Los Angeles Clippers #GIFs
12.31.13 5 years ago

What is going on with the Phoenix Suns? They were supposed to be competing for the worst record in NBA history, but instead they’re in the thick of a tough Western Conference playoff race, and they just easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Monday night after grabbing a 29-point lead through three quarters. Suns wing, and Nets and Pacers cast off, Gerald Green, even found time to show off those glorious hops, too.

Watch as Green explodes baseline after the cross-court pass from Goran Dragic. Green hesitates a split-second before going under the rim and bunny-hopping on the other side for a two-handed dunk. The difficulty of such a play cannot be stressed enough.

The Sun’s ostensible best player, Eric Bledsoe, struggled on Monday night, so Dragic picked up the slack, scoring 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting along with eight dimes. Green â€” aside from his athletic bucket â€” scored 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Jeff Hornacek‘s team just keeps surprising people, and their brand of up-tempo basketball has become must-see late-night League Pass viewing. They’re easily the biggest surprise this season, and they’re looking to contend for home-court in an incredibly competitive Western Conference.

[Video via frank den]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#GIFs
TAGSDimeMagGERALD GREENgifsGORAN DRAGICLos Angeles ClippersPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP