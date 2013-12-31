Gerald Green Shows Off His Quick Hops With The Two-Handed Jam

What is going on with the Phoenix Suns? They were supposed to be competing for the worst record in NBA history, but instead they’re in the thick of a tough Western Conference playoff race, and they just easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Monday night after grabbing a 29-point lead through three quarters. Suns wing, and Nets and Pacers cast off, Gerald Green, even found time to show off those glorious hops, too.

Watch as Green explodes baseline after the cross-court pass from Goran Dragic. Green hesitates a split-second before going under the rim and bunny-hopping on the other side for a two-handed dunk. The difficulty of such a play cannot be stressed enough.

The Sun’s ostensible best player, Eric Bledsoe, struggled on Monday night, so Dragic picked up the slack, scoring 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting along with eight dimes. Green â€” aside from his athletic bucket â€” scored 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Jeff Hornacek‘s team just keeps surprising people, and their brand of up-tempo basketball has become must-see late-night League Pass viewing. They’re easily the biggest surprise this season, and they’re looking to contend for home-court in an incredibly competitive Western Conference.

