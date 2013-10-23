Gerald Green With The Two-Hand Flush On The Fast Break

#Video
10.23.13 5 years ago

The Phoenix Suns are considered by many to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. They traded Jared Dudley to the Clippers for point guard Eric Bledsoe despite having Goran Dragic under contract. But they beat the Thunder in preseason action last night, and Gerald Green â€” acquired as part of that Luis Scola trade â€” got to show off his hops.

Man, if this is what the Thunder look like when Kevin Durant is out, they’re in trouble. The Suns won a low-scoring affair, 88-76, last night with Durant sitting out and Dragic out with a left ankle sprain. Neither absence stopped Green, the third place finisher for most athletic (he tied Blake Griffin behind ‘Bron and #WhyNot Westbrook) in yesterday’s GM Survey, from skying for the slam.

