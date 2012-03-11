Gerald Green’s Insane Windmill Alley-Oop

How nasty is this windmill alley-oop by New Jersey’s Gerald Green on Saturday night?

Don’t answer that — it’s Centers for Disease Control nasty. The fast-break slam came via the assist by MarShon Brooks and left the Rockets’ bench players (in the background) trying to stifle their reactions and the ballboy (on the baseline) jumping out of his seat. Green goes eye-level with the rim from the reverse angle.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While the dunk was without doubt the game’s highlight, it was part of a career-best 26 points for Green. The Nets didn’t play Deron Williams with an injury, and Green helped fill it up with 10-of-15 shooting.

The 2007 NBA Dunk Contest champion, Green was playing in just his seventh game after being signed from the D-League. Playing for the L.A. D-Fenders, he’d averaged 19.1 points in 30 minutes per game.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.