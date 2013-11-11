Gerald Green’s Ridiculously Powerful Windmill Slam

11.11.13 5 years ago

With the early-season injury to Goran Dragic, Gerald Green has been thrust into Phoenix’s starting lineup, in the process averaging close to 15 points a game for the 5-2 Suns. The Suns are unbelievably 4-0 at home, getting inspired play from players like Markieff Morris, Miles Plumlee and Eric Bledsoe (more on him later). They’re also getting a boost — literally — from the highest jumper in the NBA.

That wasn’t his only nasty finish last night. Dude really does make this look too easy.

Is he the best dunker in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagGERALD GREENPHOENIX SUNSSmack

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP