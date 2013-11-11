Gerald Green’s Ridiculously Powerful Windmill Slam

With the early-season injury to Goran Dragic, Gerald Green has been thrust into Phoenix’s starting lineup, in the process averaging close to 15 points a game for the 5-2 Suns. The Suns are unbelievably 4-0 at home, getting inspired play from players like Markieff Morris, Miles Plumlee and Eric Bledsoe (more on him later). They’re also getting a boost — literally — from the highest jumper in the NBA.

That wasn’t his only nasty finish last night. Dude really does make this look too easy.

Is he the best dunker in the NBA?

