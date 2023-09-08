Midway through the second quarter of Friday’s FIBA World Cup semifinal between Germany and the United States, Daniel Theis attempted to float an entry pass inside to Johannes Thiemann, who held an advantage against the smaller Mikal Bridges. Except, Bobby Portis interrupted Theis’ plans and deflected the pass, which caromed toward Isaac Bonga. Immediately and without hesitation, the lanky German forward redirected the ball into Thiemann’s clutches and helped Germany knot the score at 41.

While the sequence marked Bonga’s lone assist of the evening during a game his preeminent contributions occurred defensively, it also revealed a few themes central to Germany’s 113-111 victory over the U.S. that propelled it into Sunday’s title game against Serbia.

Often deploying some trio involving Thiemann, Theis, Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Johannes Voigtmann, Germany constantly leveraged its size advantage to success, whether that be scoring at the rim, generating second chances or commanding double teams to produce fruitful looks elsewhere. It trotted out some massive quintets. USA’s interior depth is scarce, and an aversion to consistent two-big lineups or minutes for Walker Kessler only heightened that dilemma and gulf. Germany nabbed five more offensive rebounds and scored six more points in the paint than the Americans on Friday.

The gap in passing quality announced itself from the outset as well, reinforced by Germany’s 73.2 percent assist rate compared to USA’s 65.8 percent. Bonga’s improvisation to keep the offense humming provided a snapshot of how his side hung 113 points on its counterparts in a 40-minute game.

The shot-making numbers — 68.3 percent (28-of-41) inside the arc, 43.3 percent (13-of-30) beyond it — are eye-catching, but Germany routinely yielded high-quality attempts all over the floor because of its decisive, savvy passing. Beyond a stretch late in the fourth quarter when USA dialed up the contact point and physicality on switches and stalled the action a handful of times, Germany was a multifaceted juggernaut offensively. Its cohesion and connectivity were joys to watch.

Individually, names like Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner rightfully headline this squad. Both of them played well Friday. Schroder conducted the offense masterfully and discerningly, logging 17 points (7-of-13 shooting) and nine assists to zero turnovers. Wagner thrived in transition and notched 22 points (7-of-18 shooting), five boards, two assists, and one steal.

Yet the semifinal stars were Theis and Andreas Obst. Nobody played better than them. Theis was the foremost star. In 28 minutes, he slapped down 21 points (10-of-15 shooting), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. His perimeter comfort on both ends was integral to Germany’s jumbo lineups. When they needed him to operate above the break as a floor-spacer or outside-in passing hub, he obliged. When he was thrust into pick-and-rolls, he converted. When he was the low man defensively, he rotated punctually. When he had to stunt or defend the ball-handler, he didn’t look out of sorts. His two-way fluidity popped.