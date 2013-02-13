Get Closer Than Ever Before To NBA All-Star Weekend

What’s your one bold prediction for NBA All-Star Weekend? Give us your take in the comments.

It’s almost that time: All-Star Weekend is right around the corner. Dime will be in the house in Houston to bring you all of the inside goodies, stuff like which celebrities are randomly showing up in odd places, which parties are popping, who’s generating the biggest crowds of fans, and of course, who’s rocking the best kicks.

But this year, it’ll be a little bit different for the fans. For the first time ever, American Express will live stream NBA All-Star Media Day on February 15 between four different cameras, all featuring player interviews. For fans, this will be the first opportunity to go behind-the-scenes at All-Star Weekend.

The live stream for NBA All-Star Media Day will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 15. You can go here to check out the live stream. Later, the live stream of the 62nd NBA All-Star Game will go down at 8:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 17. The ASG will be available here.

To get involved, submit questions via Twitter using #AmexAllStar for a chance to hear your favorite NBA All-Star answer live. Or log on and submit questions here.

For now, we’d love to get everyone’s thoughts on what they expect to go down this weekend. Will James White walk away with a dunk contest win? Seems likely. Will LeBron James win a MVP on Sunday night? If he actually tries, it seems almost a certainty. Will Damon Jones somehow show up courtside in his red velvet suit? We wish.

