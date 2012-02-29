Get In The Lab: Designing The Air Jordan 2012

I’ve become good friends with thein the past few months, first going to the launch in New Jersey, then getting to be one of the first people in the world to customize my very own pair (which should be arriving soon… hopefully!). Even this past Sunday at All-Star Weekend, I was hooked up once again and hooped againstandin these joints. Now being tasked with building and customizing my ultimate sneaker, I knew where I was starting.

Choosing between the Air Jordan 2012’s three separate cushioning systems – Fly Over, Fly Around and Fly Through – I critiqued my own game, which revolves around quick dribble moves, pull-ups and speed, and went with the Fly Around midsole and lo innersleeve. Next, I brought in a nubuck overlay and gave the sneaker a splash of color with a yellow Jumpman logo and yellow laces to contrast my Carolina blue. The sneaker fits my personality, and the colorway screams “look at me.”

Check out the evolution below.

