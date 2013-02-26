Ghostface Killah’s “Ironman” Premium Collection: Gold Edition CD Box

During the holidays, we ran a Dime gift guide, one that included an incredible special edition of Nas‘ Illmatic. The folks behind Boston’s Get on Down (GetOnDown.com) did the classic justice, and are continuing their re-issue collection with a Ghostface Killah Ironman “Premium Collection: Gold Edition” CD Box.

The collection features:

· “24k Audiophile Gold Disc” (CD itself has embedded 24-karat gold) with re-mastered audio, housed in a “Cherrywood Trophy Box” emblazoned with IRONMAN plaque

· 48-page full-color, hard-cover book including extended artwork, album lyrics and text from journalist Chris Faraone

· Black 2-piece outer box with gold-foil sticker embossed with Ghostface Ironman logo (online orders only)

· 12″ x 12″ puzzle featuring reproduction of original Ironman LP cover (online orders only)

· CD box is limited to 2,000 copies worldwide

Now available online, the collection is offered in two separate packs. For $34.96, you can get the CD Box collection with the puzzle bundle. But for $49.96, you’ll get the same collection, with the added benefit of two LPs and a poster bundle.

It’s possible I own every classic hip-hop album ever made (literally), but I can’t be the only one who gets super excited for these special editions. Sure, sometimes it’s difficult to shell out money for music you already have. Yet when it comes with behind-the-scenes interviews, posters, extended artwork and lyrics, as well as an improved musical quality, I can’t help myself. Any Ghostface fan probably feels the same way (one of my boys from school is going to eat this up – remind me sometime to tell y’all about the time Ghostface performed at our school… and then later that night played beer pong in my boy’s on campus apartment).

Where does this album rank among the best hip-hop albums ever?

