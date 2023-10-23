The Milwaukee Bucks’ busy offseason has been built around one thing: convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a contract extension that will keep him with the team. On Monday evening, we learned the team’s efforts paid off, as Antetokounmpo announced that he decided to put pen to paper on an extension that will keep him in town.

The two-time NBA MVP did not, however, announce the terms of the deal. But thanks to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, we learned that Antetokounmpo signed a 3-year extension that will pay him $186 million over the life of the deal. He could, however, enter free agency a year early, as the final year of the extension features a player option.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/CmSj3I2Puk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2023

Deal includes a player option on the 2027-2028 season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/RSn2u4QCPU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2023

It’s a gigantic win for Milwaukee, which were put in a tricky position by their superstar forward — on multiple occasions this offseason, Antetokounmpo made clear that he would not stay with the Bucks beyond his current deal unless the team showed it matched his commitment to winning. Not long after that, Milwaukee took a major swing on the trade market by going out and acquiring Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The deal cost Milwaukee quite a lot — primarily, the team had to move on from beloved guard Jrue Holiday — but they made the gamble with the hopes that it would keep Antetokounmpo in town. The gamble paid off, and now, the Bucks can focus on their future knowing their superstar will be at the center of it all.