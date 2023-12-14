Less than one week ago, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks squared off in Las Vegas with a spot in the inaugural In-Season Tournament final on the line. Indiana managed to pick up a win and earn a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Bucks went home a little earlier than they’d like.

Fast forward to Wednesday and Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to help his team pick up a win by setting a new career high, along with a franchise record, in scoring. Milwaukee took down Indiana, 140-126, behind a remarkable, 64-point night by the two-time NBA MVP.

51 PTS FOR GIANNIS 🤯



NEW GIANNIS CAREER-HIGH. 56 POINTS 😱



NEW CAREER-HIGH.

NEW FRANCHISE RECORD. Giannis has 58 PTS in Milwaukee ‼️



It looked like the Bucks were going to try and call it a night for him once he got to 58 points and the team held a 131-112 lead, as Adrian Griffin subbed out his starters. But Indiana was able to storm back and make things a little closer for comfort, which led to Antetokounmpo and co. going back into the game. As a result, he was able to eclipse the 60-point mark.

GIANNIS HAS 61 PTS 😱



WHAT A NIGHT FOR GIANNIS. 64 PTS IS A NEW CAREER-HIGH AND FRANCHISE RECORD 🗣️

Antetokounmpo’s performance unseats Michael Redd, who had the previous franchise-high with 57 points in a game in 2006. And funny enough, Antetokounmpo has now scored more points in one game than anyone else in the league this season, as he eclipsed the previous mark of 54 points which he set on Nov. 9 against — in what is becoming something of a theme — the Pacers.