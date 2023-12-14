giannis antetokounmpo
Bally Sports
DimeMag

Giannis Antetokounmpo Set A New Career-High With 64 Points Against The Pacers

Less than one week ago, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks squared off in Las Vegas with a spot in the inaugural In-Season Tournament final on the line. Indiana managed to pick up a win and earn a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Bucks went home a little earlier than they’d like.

Fast forward to Wednesday and Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to help his team pick up a win by setting a new career high, along with a franchise record, in scoring. Milwaukee took down Indiana, 140-126, behind a remarkable, 64-point night by the two-time NBA MVP.

It looked like the Bucks were going to try and call it a night for him once he got to 58 points and the team held a 131-112 lead, as Adrian Griffin subbed out his starters. But Indiana was able to storm back and make things a little closer for comfort, which led to Antetokounmpo and co. going back into the game. As a result, he was able to eclipse the 60-point mark.

Antetokounmpo’s performance unseats Michael Redd, who had the previous franchise-high with 57 points in a game in 2006. And funny enough, Antetokounmpo has now scored more points in one game than anyone else in the league this season, as he eclipsed the previous mark of 54 points which he set on Nov. 9 against — in what is becoming something of a theme — the Pacers.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Songs Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors and
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors and
×