The Milwaukee Bucks are on their way to Las Vegas. Milwaukee hosted the New York Knicks during an In-Season Tournament quarterfinal tilt on Tuesday night, and thanks to an absolutely dominant performance on the offensive end of the floor, the Bucks cruised to a 146-122 win to set up a matchup with the Indiana Pacers a little later this week.

As is oftentimes the case when the Bucks do something good, Giannis Antetokounmpo had himself a game. The former NBA MVP went for 35 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes of work against New York’s frontcourt, and after the game, he learned something that made him pretty happy: He’s got a nice chunk of change going his way because of his team’s success.

Giannis didn't know about the In-Season Tournament prize money 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rzAiYjViLC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2023

It’s unclear if Antetokounmpo was unsure about all of the prize money that teams get in the In-Season Tournament or if he only thought he would get paid for winning the whole thing. As an incentive for the new event, the NBA will give players $50,000 for making the quarters, $100,000 for making the semis, $200,000 for making the final, and $500,000 if they are on the team that wins the whole thing.

Regardless, Giannis now has some money this way, and while we don’t know what he’s going to do with the extra cash, we do know one thing: where he’s putting that money if he hits the roulette table.

"I only bet 34 red" 🤣 Giannis isn't taking his chances in Vegas on @realgranthill33 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QnjFR4FJ9I — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 6, 2023

Best of luck to Giannis Antetokounmpo if he plays roulette in Las Vegas while he’s there.