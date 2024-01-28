NBA teams are pretty good at finding ways to convince fans to make a lot of noise during free throws. One of the tried and true best ways to make that happen: Offer fans free food in the event that a player on the opposing team misses both of their attempts from the charity stripe.

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of those teams, as fans are able to get free wings from Wingstop if an opposing player goes 0-for-2. And lucky for fans at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night, that ended up happening, as Naji Marshall bricked two free throws while the game was way out of hand. In order to get the wings, you apparently have to scan a QR code that was up on the video board, so Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made it a point to grab a phone and scan the code so he can get some damn wings after what must have been a very strange week in Milwaukee.

Giannis really scanned the QR Code for the free wings 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/1DTw77ZQUf — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 28, 2024

It is unclear if that was his phone or if he literally grabbed any phone and made it a point to call dibs on those wings. Anyway, the Bucks were able to pick up a 141-117 win behind 30 points, 12 rebounds, four rebounds, and two steals from Antetokounmpo, who I assume got to enjoy a delicious meal from Wingstop once he got home.