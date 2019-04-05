Getty Image

Before Thursday’s scheduled tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers on national television, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the betting favorite for the 2018-19 NBA MVP award. With that said, there was still a near-constant debate involving Houston Rockets guard James Harden, with the reigning MVP’s candidacy stemming from the fact that he’s been outrageous on offense this season.

However, Antetokounmpo sent quite a message during his 35 minutes of on-court time against Joel Embiid and the Sixers, putting together a masterful showing to lead Milwaukee to an impressive road win. As usual, Antetokounmpo showed off his unreal length and athleticism with high-flying finishes.