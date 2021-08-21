Getty Image
Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Has To ‘Work On My Swing’ After Buying A Stake In The Brewers

Giannis Antetokounmpo purchased a minority ownership stake in the Milwaukee Brewers. The news was announced by the team on Friday, with Antetokounmpo appearing at a news conference prior to the team’s 4-1 loss to the Washington Nationals in which the reigning NBA Finals MVP called hopping on board with the team “unbelievable.”

“This is a dream come true for a kid from Sepolia, Athens, Greece, born from immigrant parents,” Antetokounmpo said, per ESPN. “I could have never imagined I would be in this position.”

Antetokounmpo went on to say that “I want to be involved in the community as much as possible. I know Milwaukee invested a lot in me, and I want to invest a lot of me back into the city of Milwaukee.” He is not the first MVP-caliber athlete to purchase a stake in a Major League Baseball team, as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes recently joined the ownership group of the Royals.

As for Antetokounmpo, he certainly seems excited for this new opportunity, as he tweeted that his plan is to start working on his swing after becoming part of the Brewers organization.

Giannis if you are reading this, hitting a baseball is very hard and you are very good at basketball, so we beg you, do not spend too much time in the batting cages.

